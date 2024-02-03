Police locate missing man who suffers from dementia

PHOENIX — The Surprise Police Department asked the public for help on Saturday morning as it tried to locate a missing 80-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Soon after police reached out for assistance, Howard Watern was located.

Watern, who was last seen in the area of Grand Avenue and 163rd Avenue in Surprise before being located, was found in good condition.

Watern is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.