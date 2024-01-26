Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Potbellied pig delays ADOT’s efforts to clear land meant for State Route 30 in Avondale

Jan 26, 2024, 2:00 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Pixie, a potbellied pig, first blipped on ADOT's radar in November 2023. (ADOT Photo) Workers with the Humane Animal Rescue & Trapping Team Arizona spent weeks trying to lure her out of the area. (ADOT Photo) Pixie sometimes opted to eat grass rather than treats HARTT and ADOT team members left out for her. (ADOT Photo) Eventually, the team rigged up a high-tech chicken pen with laser beam features to catch Pixie. (ADOT Photo) They brought her to a Cave Creek ranch operated by Better Piggies Rescue, where she can now relax with her fellow oinkers. (ADOT Photo)

PHOENIX — A potbellied pig took workers and volunteers with the Arizona Department of Transportation on a weekslong adventure last year, officials announced Friday.

In November, Pixie the pig was found wandering along a corridor of land ADOT bought in 2023. The department plans to turn the area into a future highway: State Route 30 in Avondale.

Officials needed to clear the buildings on the property to make way for SR 30, which meant Pixie needed to leave. Nonprofit volunteers with the Humane Animal Rescue & Trapping Team (HARTT) took on the task of moving her to a new home.

RELATED STORIES

However, it took weeks for volunteers and ADOT workers to humanely move her out, according to HARTT team leader Carrianne Frary.

“We were able to get her close to a humane trap but never in it,” Frary said in an ADOT blog post.

Efforts to lure Pixie into a trap with food took so long an ADOT administrator had to arrange for structure removal to be postponed.

“I spent more on her food than my own,” Frary said. “Her favorite was Cheerios. We added donuts, strawberries and other snacks to her diet.”

Potbellied pig takes her sweet time leaving ADOT property

Pixie wasn’t the only animal helping herself to the food volunteers were putting out. An around-the-clock video camera meant to track her caught other critters enjoying the free lunches, like:

– Half a dozen javelinas.
– A skunk.
– Several raccoons.
– One “incredibly large” cat.

It was time for another plan. HARTT volunteers and an ADOT engineer-in-training named Jakob Rassi repurposed a pen for chickens by adding a special door triggered by a laser beam. They snatched Pixie just before Christmas.

After that, the team brought Pixie to a Cave Creek ranch operated by Better Piggies Rescue.

Rescue founder Danielle Betterman said Pixie is doing very well in her new home.

“She has several other friends on our property, including some of our older pigs,” Betterman said. “She has a lot of life left in her.”

Officials cleared the property Pixie previously roamed around, making way for SR 30.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Lucid Motors unveiled the latest expansion of its Casa Grande, Arizona electric vehicle manufacturi...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Lucid opens Arizona expansion after a decade of planning factory

Lucid said it's planning to keep its manufacturing roots in Arizona after unveiling the second phase of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant in Casa Grande.

5 minutes ago

(Valley Metro screenshot/via Twitter)...

Serena O'Sullivan

City to celebrate northwest Phoenix light rail extension opening

The Thelda Williams Transit center, a northwest Phoenix light rail extension, will open for service on Saturday, according to Valley Metro.

1 hour ago

Forget Tomorrow World Tour brings Justin Timberlake to Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

Pop star Justin Timberlake coming to Phoenix for 2024 ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

Pop star Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to Phoenix this summer for his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour.

4 hours ago

A string of dinnertime robberies have occurred in Scottsdale since November. (Scottsdale Police Scr...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale police investigating string of dinnertime robberies in pair of neighborhoods

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a rash of dinnertime burglaries in a pair of neighborhoods over the past couple of months.

6 hours ago

A man holding a calculator sitting next to a woman filling out tax forms...

Kevin Stone

State leaders push back on IRS for taxing Arizona Families Tax Rebate

Arizona leaders from both parties are pushing the IRS to reverse its decision to treat the state's family tax refund program as taxable income.

7 hours ago

File phot of a Chandler, Arizona, police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Woman dies in collision after truck allegedly runs red light in Chandler

A woman died after a pickup truck allegedly ran a red light and hit a car in south Chandler on Thursday morning.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Potbellied pig delays ADOT’s efforts to clear land meant for State Route 30 in Avondale