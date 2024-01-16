Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Search for survivors called off after small plane crashes in ocean south of San Francisco

Jan 15, 2024, 6:00 PM

Small plane crashes in ocean near San Francisco...

Search crews have found a small plane that crashed into the ocean off the California coast near San Francisco. (Tae Fuller Photo/via Pexels)

(Tae Fuller Photo/via Pexels)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Search crews found the wreckage of a single-engine plane that crashed into the ocean off the California coast after witnesses reported it flying erratically, authorities said Monday. The search for survivors was called off after nearly six hours.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday by a 911 caller who said the plane was in obvious distress and appeared to go down toward the water near Half Moon Bay, said Sgt. Philip Hallworth with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were aboard the Cozy Mark IV, a four-seat light aircraft that can be built from a kit. No information was immediately available about the plane’s occupants.

RELATED STORIES

The U.S. Coast Guard sent out a diver and the sheriff’s office deployed a drone to search for the downed plane. At around 8:30 p.m. the drone’s video feed showed a small plane upside down near Ross Cove, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of San Francisco, Hallworth said.

Small plane crashes in ocean, locals say

Melissa Richter was dining on a patio at Moss Beach Distillery when she said she heard an engine losing power, “like you hear in the movies, when a plane is about to crash.”

The plane came over the top of the building, she said.

“We figured something was wrong, because it was so close to the restaurant,” Richter told KRON-TV. She said the engine cut out, and the plane “banked in, and we lost sight of it at that point.”

The Coast Guard said a helicopter and boat crew looked in a 28-square mile (73-square-kilometer) area for nearly 6 hours before calling off the search around mid-morning Monday.

As of late morning, the tide had pushed part of the wreckage onto the shore near the cove, Hallworth told The Associated Press.

“We’ve been able to recover a good deal of it,” Hallworth said. “What we think is the fuselage we physically cannot bring up, so that’s actually still on the beach.”

The tide had become dangerous and forced the sheriff’s office to call off its search and rescue operations near the cove, he said.

The plane originated from the East Bay, Hallworth said, but he declined to name the exact airport it took off from.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

United States News

Associated Press

Why AP called Iowa for Trump: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump scored the first victory of the 2024 presidential primary season Monday with a sweeping and broad-based win in the Iowa Republican caucuses. The Associated Press declared the former president the winner based on an analysis of initial returns as well as results of AP VoteCast, a survey of […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Baltimore Sun bought by Sinclair media executive

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Sun newspaper has been purchased by David D. Smith, the executive chairman of the media conglomerate Sinclair Inc. Smith told the newspaper he acquired Baltimore Sun Media from the hedge fund Alden Global Capital in a private deal reached on Friday. He did not disclose how much he paid in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Jan. 15 The New York Times on the responsibility of Republican voters Iowa Republicans who will gather on Monday to cast the first votes of the 2024 presidential campaign season, and voters in New Hampshire and the states that will follow, have one essential responsibility: […]

4 hours ago

Republican caucuses live updates...

Associated Press

Republican caucuses live updates: Trump wins Iowa’s leadoff voting contest

Stay up-to-date on the Republican caucuses live updates with this guide. Here's why Iowa matters and what's happening during this kickoff.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Washington state sues to block proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday sued to block the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. In the suit filed in King County Superior Court, Ferguson argued that the $25-billion deal would harm consumers and raise prices, The Seattle Times reported. Kroger and […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Most Trump supporters in Iowa caucuses say they knew they’d support him all along, AP VoteCast shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — In some ways, Iowa’s Republican caucuses were practically over before they began, with Donald Trump cultivating a deep network of support over three presidential runs. About 7 in 10 Iowans who caucused for Trump on Monday night said they have known all along that they would support a man who has remade […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Search for survivors called off after small plane crashes in ocean south of San Francisco