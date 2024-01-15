Close
Phoenix police investigate after 2 people are found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Jan 15, 2024

PHOENIX — Two people are dead in north Phoenix after a woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend before he shot himself on Sunday morning, according to police.

Police discovered 70-year-old Ila Washington and 59-year-old Darryle Mooney after establishing a perimeter and attempting to contact the assailant via cell phone and loudspeaker near the intersection of Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Police responded to a call for a domestic violence incident around 8:45 a.m. and received information that Mooney had killed his girlfriend and was planning to turn the gun on himself.

Authorities were able to enter the home after a search warrant was obtained and the investigation indicates he shot himself before the police arrived.

Officers spoke to several witnesses at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work through the details of what led to the tragedy, police said.

