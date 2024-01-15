Gilbert car crash sends child to hospital, police say...

PHOENIX — A child has been hospitalized following a Gilbert car crash on Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash took place on the trail crossing on North Lindsay Road between Juniper Avenue and Elliot Road, the Gilbert Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

A child was riding their bicycle when a vehicle hit them, Gilbert PD said.

Authorities transported the child to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound traffic on North Lindsay Road will be closed for the investigation.

Police didn’t provide an estimated time for when traffic will reopen.

