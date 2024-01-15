PHOENIX — A 28-year-old man was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 6 after a string of bank robberies in metro Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors.

Justin Eric Lindsay was arrested shortly after a bank robbery in Mesa, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced.

He was charged by federal criminal complaint with five robberies committed and one attempted robbery between Aug. 12, 2023, and the arrest date.

Lindsay allegedly robbed Chase and U.S. Bank branches by entering and handing the teller a note demanding money. At four of the five robberies, he claimed he had a gun, but he never showed any firearm.

The U.S. has up to 30 days after the arrest to seek an indictment.

The FBI was assisted on the case by the Mesa and Tempe police departments.

