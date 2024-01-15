PHOENIX — Traffic has partially reopened after it stalled on the Interstate 10 in both directions due to a crash in the Sacaton area Monday afternoon.

Traffic was stalled for eight miles in each direction leading up to the crash point.

Officials initially suggested alternate routes for travelers, such as State Route 347 to the west or State Route 87 to the east.

CLOSED: I-10 WB is closed at milepost 178 near Sacaton due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/kquAvyMPjC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 15, 2024

Images released by the Arizona Department of Transportation show an ambulance parked in front of multiple vehicles including one that looks like a type of recreational vehicle.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.