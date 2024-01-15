Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound Interstate 10 partially reopens after closure south of the Valley near Sacaton

Jan 15, 2024, 1:15 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm

(Twitter photo/@ArizonaDOT)...

(Twitter photo/@ArizonaDOT)

(Twitter photo/@ArizonaDOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Traffic has partially reopened after it stalled on the Interstate 10 in both directions due to a crash in the Sacaton area Monday afternoon.

Traffic was stalled for eight miles in each direction leading up to the crash point.

Officials initially suggested alternate routes for travelers, such as State Route 347 to the west or State Route 87 to the east.

Images released by the Arizona Department of Transportation show an ambulance parked in front of multiple vehicles including one that looks like a type of recreational vehicle.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gilbert car crash sends child to hospital, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Child hospitalized after car crash in Gilbert

A child has been hospitalized after a Gilbert car crash, police say. The crash took place near Lindsay and Elliot roads.

30 minutes ago

Weekend wrap-up: Arizona's biggest news stories from Jan. 12-14...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 12-14

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news over the weekend, including Gilbert Goons breakthroughs and traffic.

1 hour ago

(YouTube screenshot/City of Chandler, AZ (Official))...

KTAR.com

Preston Lord’s stepmother delivers impassioned speech to Chandler City Council

The stepmother of Preston Lord delivered an impassioned speech to the Chandler City Council, pleading for action to prevent further attacks on East Valley teenagers.

5 hours ago

Signs like the one above will no longer be allowed due to a ban implemented by the U.S. Federal Hig...

Associated Press

Federal Highway Administration bans funny, creative messages on signs

The U.S. Federal Highway Administration banned funny messages on overhead electric freeway signs.

7 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate after 2 people are found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix early on Sunday morning, according to police.

9 hours ago

A man was arrested after allegedly robbing five banks. (Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Departme...

KTAR.com

Serial bank robber arrested by FBI in Mesa after multiple robberies

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 6 after a string of bank robberies between August and January.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Westbound Interstate 10 partially reopens after closure south of the Valley near Sacaton