Chandler City Council elects new vice mayor

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council voted on Thursday to elect councilmember O.D. Harris as the city’s new vice mayor.

Harris will serve in that role through Jan. 9, 2025.

“Our community is at the heart of everything that I do – it’s why I ran for Council in the first place,” Harris said in a press release. “I thank my colleagues for giving me the opportunity to further serve in this capacity and I am looking forward to the year ahead.”

A U.S. Army veteran, entrepreneur and business owner, Harris began his first term on the City Council in January of 2021.

He prioritizes mental health programming and partnerships, recognizing the vital role it plays in the well-being of our community, according to the release.

In addition to his civic duties, Harris is an author and the founder of the national Ready Set Go Foundation, which empowers young people to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

Harris represents Chandler on the local, regional and national level, including the Institute for Building Technology and Safety Board of Directors; Valley Metro Rail Board of Directors; Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority Board of Directors; La Frontera Arizona and EMPACT-SPC Governing Board; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona; Black Philanthropy Initiative; Chandler Community Safety Subcommittee; Chandler Connectivity Subcommittee and Chandler Quality of Life Subcommittee.

