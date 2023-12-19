Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Founder of Arizona-based Nikola Corp gets 4 years in prison for defrauding investors

Dec 18, 2023, 6:00 PM

Trevor Milton, left, leaves the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, Sept. 12, 2022, in New ...

Trevor Milton, left, leaves the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Milton was sentenced Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, to four years in prison for his conviction for exaggerating claims about his company's production of zero-emission 18-wheel trucks, causing investors to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Nikola Corp. was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for his conviction for exaggerating claims about his company’s production of zero-emission 18-wheel trucks, causing investors to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Trevor Milton learned his fate in Manhattan federal court when Judge Edgardo Ramos announced the sentence, saying he believed that a jury in October 2022 “got it right” when it convicted him. The judge also ordered Milton to pay a $1 million fine.

“Over the course of many months, you used your considerable social media skills to tout your company in ways that were materially false,” the judge said, noting investors suffered heavy losses. “What you said over and over on different media outlets was wrong.”

Before the sentence was handed down, Milton fought through tears in delivering a half-hour rambling statement portraying some of his actions as heroic at Nikola and his intentions sincere as he sought to produce trucks that would not harm the environment.

He claimed that big companies in the industry have followed his lead to try to create vehicles that would leave a cleaner environment.

And he said he didn’t quit his company because of crimes but rather because his wife was dying.

Milton did not apologize directly to investors or anyone else, but he asked the judge to spare him from prison.

“I obviously feel awful for all the resources and time this has caused everybody. I don’t think you can feel human without feeling terrible for everyone involved,” he said. “My intent was not to harm others.”

Milton was convicted of fraud charges after prosecutors portrayed him as a con man after starting his company in a Utah basement six years earlier.

Prosecutors said Milton falsely claimed to have built its own revolutionary truck that was actually a General Motors Corp. product with Nikola’s logo stamped onto it. There also was evidence that the company produced videos of its trucks that were doctored to hide their flaws.

Called as a government witness, Nikola’s CEO testified that Milton “was prone to exaggeration” in pitching his venture to investors.

At sentencing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky urged “a significant prison sentence,” though below the 27 years in prison or more that federal sentence guidelines called for. Podolsky said Milton’s numerous statements on social media enabled a company’s founder to solicit “a large number of people over the internet. … to get a large number of people to trust him.”

He said the crime had harmed a large number of people.

Defense attorney Marc Mukasey urged no prison time, saying Milton had suffered immensely, leaving him “financially crippled” with private lawsuits and a Securities and Exchange Commission case yet to resolve.

He said it would be difficult for Milton to find another job and, for his client, “not being able to work is like not being able to breathe.”

As he left federal court Monday, Milton said he was confident that the appeal of his conviction will succeed.

“I think we’re going to win it,” he said. “There are potential problems in the case which we outlined in the appeal. I think it’s going to be overturned.”

Milton resigned in 2020 amid reports of fraud that sent Nikola’s stock prices into a tailspin. Investors suffered heavy losses as reports questioned Milton’s claims that the company had already produced zero-emission 18-wheel trucks.

The company paid $125 million in 2021 to settle a civil case against it by the SEC. Nikola, which continues to operate from an Arizona headquarters, didn’t admit any wrongdoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix patrol vehicle with caution tape nearby....

KTAR.com

Police investigating murder-suicide shootings that killed 4 in north Phoenix

Three adults and one teenager died Monday in north Phoenix as part of what police are calling a murder-suicide situation.

29 minutes ago

Photos show the Malas Mañas transnational criminal organization logo - a sun-shaped emblem with a ...

KTAR.com

Alleged members of violent cartel indicted in Arizona on human smuggling, drug charges

Multiple alleged members of a violent cartel have been indicted on human smuggling and drug trafficking charges in Arizona.

1 hour ago

winning lottery scratch-off ticket...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona shopper ‘set for life’ after winning $5 million jackpot from scratch-off ticket

One 7-Eleven shopper bought a $50 ticket from the Arizona Lottery's Set For Life game. The scratch-off ticket earned them $5 million.

4 hours ago

Hospital plans south of Phoenix....

David Veenstra

Health care group buys land for hospital south of Phoenix

Exceptional Healthcare plans to build a new hospital south of Phoenix after acquiring 10 acres of land for $1.13 million.

7 hours ago

Phoenix is in for rain in the week leading up to Christmas. (Photo by Gabby Jones/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Expect a rainy week in Phoenix ahead of the Christmas holiday

Phoenix could see its heaviest rainfall in nearly nine months this week ahead of the Christmas holiday.

9 hours ago

File photo of Phoenix Police cruiser with lights on at night behind crime scene tape....

KTAR.com

2 people killed, including a teenager, another injured in south Phoenix shooting

Two people were killed, including a teenager, and another was wounded in a shooting in south Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Founder of Arizona-based Nikola Corp gets 4 years in prison for defrauding investors