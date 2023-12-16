Meta has signed on with Salt River Project and clean energy provider Orsted in a solar energy deal to power the Facebook owner’s new data center in Mesa.

The partnership is focused on a 300-megawatt solar farm and 300-megawatt four-hour battery energy storage system that is currently being built for Tempe-based SRP by Orsted in Pinal County. Under the deal, most of the energy generated at that site will go to Meta. Financial details were not disclosed.

The project under construction is the Eleven Mile Solar Center, which is east of Casa Grande and about halfway between Coolidge and Eloy. The facility covers more than 2,000 acres and is expected to be running in 2024, generating $89 million in tax revenue over its lifetime. It will be the largest solar-and-battery project on the SRP grid.

“We are proud to partner with SRP to bring new solar energy to the grid. Access to renewable energy and a strong, reliable grid were an important part of our decision to build in Mesa,” said Urvi Parekh, Meta’s head of renewable energy, in a statement. “Meta is committed to having a positive impact on local communities and we’re excited to help bring this additional investment and jobs to the area.”

