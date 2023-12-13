Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Intersection of Country Club and Main in Mesa closed after fatal morning wreck

Dec 13, 2023, 6:52 AM | Updated: 10:01 am

The intersection of Country Club Drive and Main Street in Mesa was closed Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, 2023, after a fatal crash. (Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A major intersection in Mesa was closed during rush hour Wednesday morning after a fatal crash, authorities said.

The intersection of Country Club Drive and Main Street was shut down in all directions after the wreck around 5 a.m., the Mesa Police Department said.

The closure was expected to last several hours.

Southbound Country Club reopened at Main around 7:30 a.m., but the northbound lanes remained closed.

According to ABC15, two people were killed after two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The Valley Metro light rail platform at the intersection was closed during the investigation, and buses were used to shuttle passengers between stops. The platform reopened before 8 a.m., Valley Metro said.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes, with Broadway Road suggested for east-west travel and Alma School Road or Mesa Drive suggested for north-south driving.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

