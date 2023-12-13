Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested after allegedly killing man in his vehicle in Mesa

Dec 12, 2023, 8:00 PM

Tyler McGuire mugshot...

Tyler McGuire, 29, was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect in the fatal Mesa shooting of a man in his vehicle was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyler McGuire, 29, was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

Officers responded to several calls about a shooting around 1:20 p.m. Monday near Stapley Drive and Brown Road, the Mesa Police Department said.

After arriving within two minutes, police found 22-year-old Deazo Seghi with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in a vehicle parked on the street.

Seghi was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witness testimony produced a description of a man, and officers located him a short distance away. McGuire was stopped and officers located a gun on him. He immediately invoked his right to an attorney, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities collected shell casings and ammunition in a backpack that was dropped as McGuire ran away, police said. The Mesa Police Forensic Lab specialist confirmed shell casings from the gun were a match to those found at the scene.

“The department would like to recognize the swift and relentless crime fighting of all officers involved,” Det. Richard Encinas said in a press release. “They were able to locate a suspect and get a dangerous person off the streets in a matter of minutes.”

The investigation is ongoing.

