PHOENIX – No arrests have been made in a fatal West Valley shooting over the weekend that may have been the result of a road rage incident, authorities said Monday.

Eric Manson, 44, died after a man shot him Saturday morning at a QuickTrip convenience store, the Goodyear Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street around 10:15 a.m. and found Manson wounded. He died after being taken to the hospital.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody without incident, police said at the time. It wasn’t clear until Monday’s update from police that nobody was arrested.

Police said Saturday it appeared the shooting was related to a road rage incident.

Lisa Berry, public information officer for the Goodyear Police Department, said Monday that more updates will be provided when additional information is available.

“There is still much investigating that needs to be completed,” Berry said in a statement to the media.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.