PHOENIX — Phoenix officials, including Mayor Kate Gallego, broke ground on an affordable housing project, Dahlia Village, in South Phoenix on Thursday.

Joining Gallego was District 8 Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington and representatives from both the City of Phoenix Office of Housing and Ulysses Development Group.

“As Phoenix continues growing and attracting new jobs, residents and families, we are working at breakneck speed to increase our housing stock, with an emphasis on affordable and workforce options,” Mayor Gallego said in a press release.

She added that Dahlia Village checks those boxes while aligning with the city’s goals to build more housing near public transit corridors.

Dahlia Village is located about a mile away from the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub light rail station that will open the same year in 2025, connecting South Phoenix with the light rail system. It’s made up of 126 units, eight of which are set aside for individuals who are at-risk of homelessness.

“Projects like Dahlia Village are possible thanks to partners like Ulysses Development Group and the state of Arizona who are working with us to create attainable housing,” Councilwoman Hodge Washington said. “This project will help residents such as teachers and nurses who are essential to our workforce attain housing in close proximity to where they work and play.”

The Ulysses Development Group raised equity financing for the project through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The city of Phoenix and state of Arizona combined to contribute $9 million more in funding.

