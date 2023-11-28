Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County invests $10 million in Chandler housing

Nov 28, 2023, 4:25 AM

aerial view of downtown Chandler...

Chandler expects to add upwards of 450 affordable housing units through partnership with Maricopa County. (Facebook Photo/City Government of Chandler, Arizona)

(Facebook Photo/City Government of Chandler, Arizona)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved a $10 million investment into low-income housing in Chandler, the board announced Monday.

It’s expected that the investment will benefit upwards of 400 people each year through helping families and individuals by expanding affordable housing options in Chandler.

The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which is meant to assist citizens across the country in a post-pandemic world.

RELATED STORIES

“Since housing costs are unlikely to decrease to pre-pandemic levels, Maricopa County is funding housing solutions to help income-qualified households keep pace with rising rents,” chairman of the Board of Supervisors Clint Hickman of District 4 said. “This project with the city of Chandler will provide affordable housing options and revitalize vacant parcels of land.”

The investment, which aims to further assist two separate communities, will serve households earning at or below 60% of the area median income.

One community, named South Hamilton, will be located near Chandler Boulevard. and McQueen Road. The newly-constructed community targets up to 300 seniors, featuring a community room, walking path and ramadas.

Villas on McQueen will be located nearby and will add veterans, families and the disabled to a demographic which also includes seniors. Amenities at the 157-unit community include playgrounds and a sports court as well as employment and career training opportunities.

“Finding a safe and affordable place to call home is difficult right now. Many people cannot afford to live in the communities where they work,” vice chairman of the board Jack Sellers of District 1 said. “I’m very pleased that by partnering with the city of Chandler we will help create housing opportunities for working families struggling in today’s market.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Bales of hay are stored under shelters at Al Dahra Farms, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in the McMullen V...

Associated Press

Tensions over water are bubbling up at thirsty rural Arizona alfalfa farms

Worries about future water supplies from the McMullen Valley's ancient aquifers are bubbling up in rural western Arizona.

31 minutes ago

Mugshot of Ivanka Koleva, who was arrested Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, for alleged involvement in her hu...

KTAR.com

Woman arrested for allegedly killing husband in Gilbert

A woman was arrested Monday in connection to her alleged involvement in her husband's death last week in Gilbert.

2 hours ago

Example of ADU or "casita"...

Damon Allred

Tempe seeking public input on accessible dwelling unit expansion

The city of Tempe will continue to mull over their options regarding the expanded use of accessory dwelling units, seeking more public input.

3 hours ago

Glendale Community College's music school received a national accreditation....

Damon Allred

Glendale Community College earns music school accreditation

The National Association of Schools of Music notified Glendale Community College of their music school accreditation.

3 hours ago

A highway sign marks State Route 89A, which will be closed in the Sedona area from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9...

KTAR.com

Stretch of SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff closing for a week for rock removal

A section of State Route 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff will be closed next week so workers can safely remove rocks from above the highway.

3 hours ago

Olivia Rodrigo, show onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New ...

KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Maricopa County invests $10 million in Chandler housing