Maricopa County invests $10 million in Chandler housing

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved a $10 million investment into low-income housing in Chandler, the board announced Monday.

It’s expected that the investment will benefit upwards of 400 people each year through helping families and individuals by expanding affordable housing options in Chandler.

The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which is meant to assist citizens across the country in a post-pandemic world.

“Since housing costs are unlikely to decrease to pre-pandemic levels, Maricopa County is funding housing solutions to help income-qualified households keep pace with rising rents,” chairman of the Board of Supervisors Clint Hickman of District 4 said. “This project with the city of Chandler will provide affordable housing options and revitalize vacant parcels of land.”

The investment, which aims to further assist two separate communities, will serve households earning at or below 60% of the area median income.

One community, named South Hamilton, will be located near Chandler Boulevard. and McQueen Road. The newly-constructed community targets up to 300 seniors, featuring a community room, walking path and ramadas.

Villas on McQueen will be located nearby and will add veterans, families and the disabled to a demographic which also includes seniors. Amenities at the 157-unit community include playgrounds and a sports court as well as employment and career training opportunities.

“Finding a safe and affordable place to call home is difficult right now. Many people cannot afford to live in the communities where they work,” vice chairman of the board Jack Sellers of District 1 said. “I’m very pleased that by partnering with the city of Chandler we will help create housing opportunities for working families struggling in today’s market.”

