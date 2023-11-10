Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pair of metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

Nov 10, 2023, 4:15 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix drivers will have to be on the lookout for two freeway closures this weekend.

Near downtown Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from Seventh Street to Seventh Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday for scheduled bridge inspection at the tunnel.

The southbound State Route 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Mini-Stack interchange will be closed. So will the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 16th Street and westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at 32nd and 24th streets.

RELATED STORIES

In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge construction project.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway, Thunderbird and Cactus roads will be closed.

What other freeway restrictions are in metro Phoenix this weekend?

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, the westbound I-10 ramp to northbound State Route 143 will be closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

