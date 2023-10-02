Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale man sentenced to prison for not paying employee taxes

Oct 2, 2023, 1:00 PM

gavel hitting wood...

A Scottsdale man was sentenced to over a year in prison for failing to pay the Internal Revenue Service federal income taxes that were withheld from employees.(Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Scottsdale man was sentenced last week to over a year in prison for failing to pay the Internal Revenue Service federal income taxes that were withheld from employees.

James Philip Piccolo, 65, was also ordered to pay more than $650,000 in restitution to the IRS and a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Piccolo previously pleaded guilty to the crime in January 2023.

Prosecutors said that Piccolo co-founded Tecademics, LLC in 2016 and founded IQUP, INC. in 2017. Both of the companies taught clients how to manage online businesses and implement marketing efforts online.

He received business tax returns between 2017 and 2018 prepared by Tecademics’ and IQUPs’ bookkeepers, and those returns had wages listed for employees for each quarter.

RELATED STORIES

Piccolo admitted that he knew he was required to pay those taxes to the IRS, but did not for the tax periods between January 2017 and April 2018, prosecutors said.

“The conviction and sentencing of the defendant are the results of an effort by the Internal Revenue Service to vindicate the rights of honest business owners by holding scofflaws to account,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said in the release.

“Instead of following the law, Piccolo breached his employees’ trust by failing to pay the taxes withheld on their behalf.”

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation of the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone...

Brandon Gray

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announces he will not pursue 3rd term

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced Monday he is not pursuing a third term and will be departing the office in January 2024.

43 minutes ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Lottery)...

KTAR.com

Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket sold in Phoenix as Powerball prize exceeds $1B

It didn't take long for another Fantasy 5 jackpot to hit in Phoenix and lottery players could hit it big with the Powerball drawing on Monday night.

1 hour ago

Joe Perry, left, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform Sept. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania...

Kevin Stone

Aerosmith postpones Phoenix concert because of Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury

First the Boss, now Steven Tyler. Add Aerosmith to the list of classic rockers forced to postpone their Phoenix concerts because of health issues.

2 hours ago

Guns N' Roses might have to reschedule their show at Chase Field in Phoenix if the Arizona Diamondb...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Guns N’ Roses fans might need ‘Patience’ if Diamondbacks win Wild Card playoff series

Guns N’ Roses fans in Phoenix might need a little "Patience" if the Arizona Diamondbacks advance in the playoffs.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: U.S. government avoids shutdown, but drama continues among Republican members of Congress

The threat of a federal government shutdown was avoided late Saturday, hours before a midnight deadline, but one Republican Arizona congressman calls out his own party, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy. KTAR News host Mike Broomhead explains. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

couple walks through Phoenix Zoo Lights...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Zoo expands park hours, plans activities as weather cools

With a significant drop in temperatures comes the return of outdoor events and happenings at the Phoenix Zoo suitable for family and friends.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Scottsdale man sentenced to prison for not paying employee taxes