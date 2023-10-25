Close
ARIZONA NEWS

With Diamondbacks in World Series, Arizona lawmaker wants to extend alcohol sales

Oct 25, 2023, 2:30 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

Fans watch the Arizona Diamondbacks defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series at Guy Fieri's Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar at Caesars Sportsbook in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas)

PHOENIX – An Arizona lawmaker wants to see alcohol sales enter extra innings while the Diamondbacks are in the World Series.

Republican Rep. Matt Gress sent Gov. Katie Hobbs a letter Wednesday asking the Democrat to extend alcohol sales by an hour, until 3 a.m., during the World Series.

“Arizona is a state of champions, and the Diamondbacks’ journey to the World Series exemplifies that spirit,” Gress said in a press release. “By extending service hours, we’re giving fans an extra hour to celebrate and support our local businesses. Let’s come together, have fun and show the world why Arizona is the place to be.”

When do the Arizona Diamondbacks play in the World Series?

The D-backs’ first two games against the Texas Rangers are set for Friday and Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The best-of-seven series comes to Chase Field in Phoenix for games Monday, Tuesday and, if necessary, Wednesday.

Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be back in Texas next Friday and Saturday (Nov. 3-4). All games start at 5 p.m. Arizona time.

Is Arizona governor allowed to change alcohol sale times?

Gress said the governor has the power to under state law to extend alcohol sale hours via executive order during professional or collegiate national sporting championship events.

“We can strike a balance between celebration and responsibility,” Gress said. “With input from our dedicated public safety community, we can make this World Series a memorable and safe event for everyone involved.”

