Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Harvard Investments acquires master-planned King Ranch community land in Goodyear for $22M

Oct 1, 2023, 3:13 PM | Updated: 3:15 pm

King Ranch Goodyear...

Real estate investment and development company Harvard Investments announced Friday it acquired the master-planned King Ranch community in Goodyear.  (Harvard Investments photos)

(Harvard Investments photos)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Real estate investment and development company Harvard Investments announced Friday it acquired the master-planned King Ranch community in Goodyear.

The company added to its portfolio the large acquisition of land on Sept. 5. Dallas-based HE Capital KR LLC sold the 1,864 square-foot land for $22 million.

King Ranch is at the northwest border of Estrella, one of the Valley’s largest master-planned residential communities. Estella is also part of the Harvard Investment portfolio. The new community is owned in a joint venture with Varde Partners and Toll Brothers Homes. King Ranch will remain as a standalone master-planned community and neighbor to Estrella, the company said.

RELATED STORIES

In a development agreement with Goodyear, Harvard Investments will pay the city $16.8 million over the course of future development. It will help offset the city’s outstanding costs incurred under a previous owner to build the Cotton Lane bridge.

“We thank the City of Goodyear for their professional approach as we worked to acquire this property. Purchasing King Ranch was not without complications in terms of complex issues and a short escrow period. Harvard appreciates the clear, timely responses from the City to help move our purchase decision forward,” Tim Brislin, senior vice president of Harvard Investments, said in a press release.

“Goodyear is a key growth center for our region and Mayor Joe Pizzillo as well as the City Council are dedicated to providing a quality lifestyle, including housing, to Goodyear residents. This is our fourth major development project in Goodyear and we are invigorated to be an important part of the City’s vision.”

Harvard Investments’ footprint in the West Valley

In addition to King Ranch and Estrella communities, Harvard Investments developed FirstStreet Ballpark Village in Goodyear, a 251-unit, single-family build-to-rent community scheduled to begin leasing in late 2023. The company is partnering with Lincoln Property Company to develop Goodyear AirPark, a 7-million-square-foot industrial development spanning 565 acres adjacent to Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

Harvard Investments has real estate holdings throughout the western United States. Its portfolio includes commercial office buildings, retail properties, oil and gas production and discussion, broadcasting, surety bonding and insurance.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Mesa Police patrol vehicle. A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa officers ...

KTAR.com

Mesa police pursuit ends with suspect being seriously injured in Tempe

A 21-year-old suspect was seriously injured after being involved in a critical incident with Mesa police Saturday night near a Tempe intersection, according to officials. 

4 hours ago

D1Training athletes...

KTAR.com

Former youth coaches bring open group fitness to Mesa with D1Training franchise

On Oct. 9, D1Training will have a new franchise in East Mesa near Crismon Road and Southern Avenue led by two former youth coaches.

8 hours ago

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)...

Kim Komando

Shopping under surveillance: How retailers track you & how to be invisible

If you have a pulse and an internet connection, companies want all the details they can get on what you’re willing to buy — and it’s getting harder to tell where they’re getting all that info.

9 hours ago

restaurant...

KTAR.com

Jamaican cuisine comes to West Valley with Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

Family-owned Ocho Rios Jerk Spot, featuring Jamaican cuisine and music, opened a West Valley location Saturday in Goodyear, 13291 W. McDowell Rd.

10 hours ago

A United Boeing 777 300ER takes off. This is the kind of passenger jet that will be converted for c...

Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona aviation company, Israeli firm partner to build facility to convert passenger jets for freight

An Israeli company has teamed up with an Arizona aerospace firm on a long-term project to convert passenger aircraft to cargo use.

11 hours ago

In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, a...

Associated Press

Jimmy Carter admirers across generations celebrate the former president’s 99th birthday

Attendees on Saturday saw tributes to Jimmy Carter and competed in rounds of trivia that highlighted underappreciated details about his life.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Harvard Investments acquires master-planned King Ranch community land in Goodyear for $22M