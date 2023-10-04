PHOENIX – Speed appears to be a contributing factor in a multivehicle rollover crash in Phoenix that left a woman dead Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on Thomas Road near 69th Avenue, and one of them rolled over, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. and found multiple people with injuries.

Bibiana Mendoza, 20, a passenger in the vehicle that rolled, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three drivers were hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

What caused rollover crash on Thomas Road in Phoenix?

According to preliminary police information, the vehicle Mendoza was riding in rolled over after it collided with a vehicle turning onto Thomas Road from 69th Avenue.

“Impairment is not believed to be a factor. However, speed is likely to be a factor in the collision,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

“Specifics on this collision will be determined through the accident reconstruction portion of the ongoing investigation.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.