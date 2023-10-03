PHOENIX — A man faces possible murder charges after a victim he allegedly tried to rob on a Phoenix bus Sunday night was hit and killed by a vehicle while fleeing, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup truck that hit the victim was also arrested because he left the scene after the fatal collision, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Frank Yosvani Avila, 28, is accused of stabbing three men on a city bus near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, including 26-year-old Martin Andrew Anaya.

Avila also demanded money from Anaya, police said.

How was the Phoenix bus robbery victim killed?

Anaya ran from the bus with Avila pursuing him when a truck heading north on 35th Avenue struck Anaya, according to court documents. The driver left the area.

The occupant in a vehicle driving past the incident saw Avila walking away and demanded that he stop. The man shot Avila in the leg after the suspect allegedly approached him while holding up a knife, according to the probable cause statement for Avila’s arrest.

The shooter was interviewed and released, police said.

Avila was treated at a hospital for his injury and released into police custody. He was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder during a crime and three counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1 million.

What happened in hit-and-run collision case?

Meanwhile, investigators used surveillance video to determine the license plate of the truck that hit Anaya, which was registered to 46-year-old Albert Valenzuela.

Officers went to Valenzuela’s home near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road early Monday morning and found the truck, which had damage on the front end, police said.

Valenzuela was arrested and booked into jail on one count of hit-and-run with death. His bond was set $15,000.

