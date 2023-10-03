PHOENIX — One man was killed and another was injured Monday afternoon when two vehicles collided on a Phoenix street, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene on 19th Avenue south of Thomas Road around 4:15 p.m. and found 72-year-old William Davis with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Davis died after being taken to a hospital.

The other driver was also hospitalized. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Preliminary information suggests Davis was heading north on 19th Avenue near Virginia Avenue, alongside the Encanto 9-Hole Golf Course, when he drifted into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, police said.

It hasn’t been determined if impairment was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was made available.

