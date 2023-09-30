Glendale police searching for elderly man missing since Friday night
Sep 30, 2023, 9:45 AM | Updated: 9:49 am
(Photo provided by Glendale Police Department.)
PHOENIX — Police in Glendale are searching for a missing elderly man.
Ernest Lee Johnson, 76, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Ocotillo Road and 63rd Avenue.
Johnson was in a white Chevrolet Silverado with Arizona license plate 544ZHY.
Police described Johnson is as a black male, 6-foot, 195 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.
When last seen, Johnson was wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey, black jogging pants and brown shoes.
Anyone with knowledge of Johnson’s whereabout was asked to call the Glendale Police Department non-emergency line (623) 930-3000.