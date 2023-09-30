Close
UNCATEGORIZED

Glendale police searching for elderly man missing since Friday night

Sep 30, 2023, 9:45 AM | Updated: 9:49 am

(Photo provided by Glendale Police Department.)...

(Photo provided by Glendale Police Department.)

(Photo provided by Glendale Police Department.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police in Glendale are searching for a missing elderly man.

Ernest Lee Johnson, 76, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Ocotillo Road and 63rd Avenue.

Johnson was in a white Chevrolet Silverado with Arizona license plate 544ZHY.

Police described Johnson is as a black male, 6-foot, 195 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen, Johnson was wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey, black jogging pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Johnson’s whereabout was asked to call the Glendale Police Department non-emergency line (623) 930-3000.

