ARIZONA NEWS

3 Powerball tickets sold in Arizona win $50,000 as jackpot surpasses $900M

Sep 28, 2023, 2:00 PM

A person holds a Powerball scan entry. Three tickets sold in Arizona each won $50,000 in the drawin...

Three Powerball tickets sold in Arizona each won $50,000 in the drawing for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona had three five-digit winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but the game’s ballooning jackpot went unclaimed.

Two tickets sold in the Valley and one sold in western Arizona each matched four of the five white numbers — 1, 7, 46, 47 and 63 — plus the red Powerball of 7 to win $50,000.

The entries were purchased at the Circle K at Union Hills Drive and 35th Avenue in Phoenix, the Superpumper at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard near Hayden Road and the Safeway in Bullhead City on State Highway 51.

What happened in Wednesday’s Fantasy 5 drawing?

The $50,000 Powerball prizes weren’t the state’s biggest wins on Wednesday.

A Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Cottonwood matched all five numbers – 5, 15, 34, 37 and 39 – to claim a $126,000 jackpot.

Fantasy 5 is a daily Arizona Lottery drawing with $1 entries.

How large is the Powerball jackpot?

Meanwhile, the top prize for the next Powerball drawing on Saturday increased to an estimated $925 million ($432.4 million for the cash option), which would be the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Nobody has matched all five white numbers plus the Powerball since July 19, when a ticket sold in California hit for a $1.08 billion jackpot.

The game’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are conducted Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Entries cost $2 and are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Cindy McCain accepts the President Medal of Freedom on the behalf of her late husband Sen. John McC...

Kevin Stone

John McCain was ‘very well aware’ of plans for library, Cindy McCain says

Planning for a library honoring John McCain’s legacy was underway before the Arizona political icon’s death in 2018, Cindy McCain said.

3 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

KTAR.com

Watch: President Joe Biden speaks in Tempe on state of democracy, McCain’s legacy

President Joe Biden spoke on the state of democracy and the legacy of late Arizona political icon John McCain in Tempe on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Sen. John McCain gives a thumbs up before receiving the the 2017 Liberty Medal from Joe Biden at th...

Kevin Stone

President Joe Biden to announce creation of McCain Library while in Tempe

President Joe Biden will announce the creation of a library dedicated to late Arizona political icon John McCain during his speech in Tempe on Thursday.

7 hours ago

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Kari Lake reportedly plans to launch US Senate bid in Arizona for seat held by Kyrsten Sinema

Republican Kari Lake will soon launch her campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by independent Kyrsten Sinema, a senior adviser said Thursday.

8 hours ago

Turf Paradise has reached a deal to continue Off Track Betting operations and is planning a new liv...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix’s Turf Paradise horse track reverses course, announces plans to keep running

Turf Paradise has reached a deal to continue Off Track Betting operations and is planning a new live meet, reversing the Phoenix horse track's shutdown plans.

8 hours ago

A woman holds a stack of sweaters. The Valley is expected to see a stretch of days with highs in th...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix-area high temperatures expected to plummet from 100s to 80s in coming days

Temperatures are expected to take a nosedive this weekend after the Valley sees what could be its last triple-digit days of the year.

11 hours ago

