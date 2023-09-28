PHOENIX – Arizona had three five-digit winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but the game’s ballooning jackpot went unclaimed.

Two tickets sold in the Valley and one sold in western Arizona each matched four of the five white numbers — 1, 7, 46, 47 and 63 — plus the red Powerball of 7 to win $50,000.

The entries were purchased at the Circle K at Union Hills Drive and 35th Avenue in Phoenix, the Superpumper at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard near Hayden Road and the Safeway in Bullhead City on State Highway 51.

What happened in Wednesday’s Fantasy 5 drawing?

The $50,000 Powerball prizes weren’t the state’s biggest wins on Wednesday.

A Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Cottonwood matched all five numbers – 5, 15, 34, 37 and 39 – to claim a $126,000 jackpot.

Fantasy 5 is a daily Arizona Lottery drawing with $1 entries.

How large is the Powerball jackpot?

Meanwhile, the top prize for the next Powerball drawing on Saturday increased to an estimated $925 million ($432.4 million for the cash option), which would be the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Nobody has matched all five white numbers plus the Powerball since July 19, when a ticket sold in California hit for a $1.08 billion jackpot.

The game’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are conducted Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Entries cost $2 and are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

