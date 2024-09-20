Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Salad and Go pursues restaurant expansion over new warehouse in Arizona

Sep 20, 2024, 3:00 PM

Salad and Go...

Salad and Go had planned to build a new warehouse in the West Valley but pulled back its plans. (City of Surprise)

(City of Surprise)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Salad and Go was exploring options to build a new distribution center in metro Phoenix but has decided against pursuing those plans.

The popular Valley-based salad chain has been quickly growing in Arizona and had considered relocating its existing distribution center in Phoenix to a newer, larger building in the West Valley.

Through Minnesota-based Ryan Cos., it submitted site plans last year to the city of Surprise for a 100,000-square-foot food processing and cold storage facility to distribute produce across its Arizona locations and in the Southwest.

Salad and Go was eyeing a 10-acre site with light industrial zoning and located on the southwest corner of Sweetwater Avenue and Litchfield Road, adjacent to the Veramonte and Marley Park residential communities and the city’s fast-growing industrial corridor with other employers such as Amazon and Trimaco.

But looking to the future, the company decided it was in its best interest to forgo those plans and invest its capital in new locations. That property, currently owned by Sweetwater Industrial Partners LLC, is now being marketed for retail opportunities through Orion Investment Real Estate.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Adobe Stock Photo)...

KTAR.com

Teenager killed, 3 other people wounded in south Phoenix shootings

One teenager was killed and three other people were wounded as part of a shooting incident in south Phoenix late Friday.

2 hours ago

A musician plays outside....

KTAR.com

Scottsdale Quarter annual fall concert series returns Saturday, 7 acts play through Nov. 2

The Scottsdale Quarter fall concert series is returning for another year and will present seven acts from Sept. 21 until Nov. 2.

3 hours ago

The Nox...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Developer hopes to strike a chord with new Mesa entertainment venue The Nox

A new live music and entertainment venue looks to hit the right note in a growing part of the Valley with limited nightlife options.

4 hours ago

historical walkway Maricopa event heritage park...

KTAR.com

Maricopa city officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for opening of new historic walkway

The city of Maricopa now has a historical walkway that takes visitors on a tour through history. City officials celebrated its opening on Thursday.

5 hours ago

A downtown street with cars parked and in the distance water is spurting into the sky....

Aaron Decker

Fountain Hills unanimously approves update to 15-year-old downtown strategy

On Sept.4, Fountain Hills approved an update to its 15-year-old downtown strategy, that will see it area modernized.

15 hours ago

Vote Here sign...

KTAR.com

Arizona Supreme Court rules 98K voters impacted by systems error can vote with a full ballot

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Friday that nearly 100,000 voters impacted by voter registration system error will receive full ballots this election.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford joining Arizona Diamondbacks during playoff race

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of the 2024 MLB playoff race and Sanderson Ford is going along on the ride with them.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

Salad and Go pursues restaurant expansion over new warehouse in Arizona