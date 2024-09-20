Salad and Go was exploring options to build a new distribution center in metro Phoenix but has decided against pursuing those plans.

The popular Valley-based salad chain has been quickly growing in Arizona and had considered relocating its existing distribution center in Phoenix to a newer, larger building in the West Valley.

Through Minnesota-based Ryan Cos., it submitted site plans last year to the city of Surprise for a 100,000-square-foot food processing and cold storage facility to distribute produce across its Arizona locations and in the Southwest.

Salad and Go was eyeing a 10-acre site with light industrial zoning and located on the southwest corner of Sweetwater Avenue and Litchfield Road, adjacent to the Veramonte and Marley Park residential communities and the city’s fast-growing industrial corridor with other employers such as Amazon and Trimaco.

But looking to the future, the company decided it was in its best interest to forgo those plans and invest its capital in new locations. That property, currently owned by Sweetwater Industrial Partners LLC, is now being marketed for retail opportunities through Orion Investment Real Estate.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

