Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix couple accused of illegally entering US Capitol during Jan. 6 breach

Sep 20, 2024, 1:30 PM

Phoenix couple David and Kiera Pracht are accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,...

Phoenix couple David and Kiera Pracht are accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Photos via U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photos via U.S. Department of Justice)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Phoenix couple is accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach in Washington, D.C., according to court documents.

David and Kiera Pracht each face the following four misdemeanor charges, according to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 5 in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia:

  • Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.
  • Knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions.
  • Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.
  • Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

How did FBI build case against Phoenix couple?

The case against the Phoenix couple, who moved from Illinois to Arizona in November 2020, started when the FBI received anonymous tip about photos posted to Kiera Pracht’s Facebook account, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the photos showed the couple in a plane and was captioned “DC….here we come!!”

RELATED STORIES

Other photos showed the Prachts outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, before supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke into the building while Congress was in the process of certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

David Pracht was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Indict the Big Guy” and Kiera Pracht had on a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

FBI investigators used surveillance video footage, email records, witness accounts and other evidence to confirm that the Prachts entered the Capitol after the East Rotunda doos were breached, according to the criminal complaint.

The Phoenix couple allegedly remained in the building illegally for 21 minutes.

More than 12,000 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including multiple suspects with Arizona ties, according to the Department of Justice.

The most well known local case is that of Jacob Chansley, who became the national face of the Jan. 6 attack for his face paint, bare and tattooed torso and fuzzy hat with horns.

After serving 27 months in federal prison for a felony conviction, Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” attempted to run for an Arizona congressional seat as Libertarian but failed to file enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot earlier this year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Adobe Stock Photo)...

KTAR.com

Teenager killed, 3 other people wounded in south Phoenix shootings

One teenager was killed and three other people were wounded as part of a shooting incident in south Phoenix late Friday.

2 hours ago

A musician plays outside....

KTAR.com

Scottsdale Quarter annual fall concert series returns Saturday, 7 acts play through Nov. 2

The Scottsdale Quarter fall concert series is returning for another year and will present seven acts from Sept. 21 until Nov. 2.

3 hours ago

The Nox...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Developer hopes to strike a chord with new Mesa entertainment venue The Nox

A new live music and entertainment venue looks to hit the right note in a growing part of the Valley with limited nightlife options.

4 hours ago

historical walkway Maricopa event heritage park...

KTAR.com

Maricopa city officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for opening of new historic walkway

The city of Maricopa now has a historical walkway that takes visitors on a tour through history. City officials celebrated its opening on Thursday.

5 hours ago

A downtown street with cars parked and in the distance water is spurting into the sky....

Aaron Decker

Fountain Hills unanimously approves update to 15-year-old downtown strategy

On Sept.4, Fountain Hills approved an update to its 15-year-old downtown strategy, that will see it area modernized.

15 hours ago

Vote Here sign...

KTAR.com

Arizona Supreme Court rules 98K voters impacted by systems error can vote with a full ballot

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Friday that nearly 100,000 voters impacted by voter registration system error will receive full ballots this election.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Phoenix couple accused of illegally entering US Capitol during Jan. 6 breach