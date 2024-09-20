Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Teen arrested for allegedly making mass shooting threats that rattled 12 Valley schools

Sep 20, 2024, 12:05 PM

A teen was arrested Thursday for allegedly making mass shooting threats on social media toward 12 m...

A teenager was arrested Sept. 19, 2024, for allegedly making mass shooting threats toward 12 metro Phoenix schools. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was arrested Thursday for allegedly making mass shooting threats that rattled a dozen Phoenix-area schools, authorities said.

The youth, whose name and age were not released, was booked into the Maricopa County juvenile court system on multiple felony counts, the Phoenix Police Department announced Friday.

The charges involve terroristic threats and computer tampering, among other offenses, police said.

What did teen suspect say about mass shooting threats?

“The teen admitted to his involvement and stated that the threat was made after a dare by a peer group,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory.

Police said the 12 targeted schools experienced approximately 6,000 student absences in the days after the mass shooting threats were made on social media.

A large-scale investigation was launched after officers became aware of the threats on Sept. 12.

Detectives worked to identify the suspect, who was arrested Thursday after being interviewed.

Parents could be on hook for costs related to investigation

Under Arizona law, somebody convicted of making a terroristic threat or false report of terrorism can be ordered to cover costs related to the incident and investigation.

When the perpetrator is a minor, the parent or guardian could be held financially responsible.

This case is the latest in a string of recent threats made toward Valley schools. For example, a 12-year-old Apache Junction girl was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening Cactus Canyon Junior High on social media.

