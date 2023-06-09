Arizona man who held 2 hostages arrested after standoff

PHOENIX — A man who had been holding two hostages was arrested this week after a standoff at a home in northern Arizona.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hangup call around 8:04 p.m. Monday from the area of Quarry Road in Kaibab Estates West north of Ash Fork.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two people were being held against their will, CCSO said.

Officials said 35-year-old Nicholas Barone was being uncooperative and refusing to let the victims speak with a deputy.

Additional support from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

A deputy eventually helped the two victims get away from the residence and to safety.

Barone fled back into the home after he refused to be taken into custody, CCSO said.

Because authorities had reason to believe Barone had access to guns, and nobody else was inside, deputies moved away from the home in the interest of de-escalating the situation, CCSO said.

The decision was made to wait until morning to make contact with Barone again.

Meanwhile, investigators obtained a search warrant after learning that Barone had several felony charges pending.

CCSO returned Tuesday morning with the Northern Arizona Regional Tactical Team, Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office and negotiators.

Barone could be seen inside but he wouldn’t answer his phone or comply with commands.

The tactical team deployed multiple less lethal options, including tear gas, a police dog, a stun gun and projectiles, over the course of the standoff.

Barone was taken into custody after about 4½ hours. A gun was found in the home afterward, CCSO said.

The suspect was taken to a Flagstaff hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

After his release, Barone was booked into jail on two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count each of resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, CCSO said.

