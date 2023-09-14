PHOENIX — Schools in a city about an hour southeast of metro Phoenix were on lockdown Thursday for about two hours as authorities searched for an armed and dangerous fugitive.

Coolidge schools were placed on the lockdown around 12:15 p.m. and lifted around 2:10 p.m., according to the Coolidge Police Department.

The schools were released at normal hours.

The public was asked to avoid the areas west of 10th Place and Vah Ki Inn Road and no entrance was being granted to Seasons at the Village neighborhood.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call the department at 520-723-5311.

Coolidge is located about 60 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix in Pinal County.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.