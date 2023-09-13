Close
Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, Primus to share stage on unique tour that starts in Phoenix

Sep 12, 2023, 8:00 PM

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Maynard James Keenan, Arizona’s favorite rock star/wine mogul, will celebrate turning the big 6-0 next year with an untraditional concert tour that starts in Phoenix.

Two of Keenan’s bands, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle (sorry, Tool-heads), are teaming up with Primus for limited run of shows dubbed “Sessanta,” with members of all three groups onstage at the same time. It will be A Perfect Circle’s first live performances since 2018.

The seven-date tour kicks off April 17, Keenan’s 60th birthday, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater in Phoenix. Presales start Thursday, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Maynard James Keenan of Puscifer performs during the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California. Keenan will celebrate his 60th birthday in April 2024 with a tour dubbed "Sessanta" featuring Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus that starts in Phoenix. Puscifer, who will perform along with A Perfect Circle and Primus in April 2024 on the "Sessanta" tour, a celebration of Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday. A Perfect Circle, who will perform along with Puscifer and Primus in April 2024 on the "Sessanta" tour, a celebration of Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday. Primus, who will perform along with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle and Primus in April 2024 on the "Sessanta" tour, a celebration of Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday.

A promotional video calls “Sessanta” an evening with A Perfect Circle, Primus, Puscifer, Primifer, A Primus Circle, A Puscifect Primcle and A Prifmect Puscicle.

The show is modeled after “Cinquanta,” a two-night celebration of Keenan’s 50th birthday in Los Angeles with Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Failure.

Under the format, the bands take turns playing sets of their songs, with members of the other groups rotating in along the way.

“It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at ‘Cinquanta,’ my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014,” Keenan said in a press release.

“Bands aren’t used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it’s Primus, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer.”

When Keenan isn’t behind the microphone for one of his popular bands, he keeps busy tending to his Arizona wine empire.

He owns Arizona’s Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, with over 100 acres of vineyards throughout the state.

The rocker opened the Four 8 Wineworks tasting room last year in Cottonwood, not far from his Merkin Vineyards Osteria.

His other ventures include a Merkin Vineyards wine bar in Old Town Scottsdale and Caduceus Cellars and Four 8 Wineworks tasting rooms in Jerome.

Keenan has lived in Jerome, which also is home to Puscifer the Store, since 1995, according to his bio on the Caduceus Cellars website.

