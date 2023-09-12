PHOENIX — American rapper and songwriter Rod Wave announced a stop in the Valley this December during his upcoming “Nostalgia” tour.

The musician will perform his soulful set of Southern sing-raps at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Dec. 5.

Presales start Wednesday morning, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Ari Lennox, Toosii and G Herbo are joining Wave’s tour as support acts.

The tour stop announcement comes ahead of the release of his newest album, “Nostalgia,” which will be released on Friday.

Wave’s 2019 debut album, “Ghetto Gospel,” reached No. 10 in the Billboard 200 chart. His last two full-length albums, 2021’s “SoulFly” and last year’s “Beautiful Mind,” debuted at No. 1.

Some of his most popular songs made it onto Billboard Hot 100’s chart, including “Heart On Ice,” “Street Runner,” and “By Your Side.”

The last time Wave performed in the Valley was December 2022, also at Desert Diamond Arena, on his “Beautiful Mind” tour, according to Setlist.fm.

