ARIZONA BUSINESS

OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale celebrates 7th anniversary with 2 new exhibits and a Starbucks

Sep 2, 2023, 8:15 AM | Updated: 9:35 am

OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale...

To celebrate its seventh anniversary, the OdySea Aquarium unveiled two new exhibits and an in-house Starbucks. (OdySea Photo)

(OdySea Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale is kicking off this Labor Day weekend with two new exhibits and a built-in Starbucks.

Starting Saturday, OdySea visitors will be able to get a first glimpse at two new exhibits. They’re coming out just in time for the aquarium’s seventh anniversary.

They won’t have to go far to see what’s new. The first exhibit is right in the Aqua Lobby. OdySea redesigned the area to add a Schooling Palometa display, which shows 600 fish. OdySea’s announcement described them as “mesmerizing” for their unique swimming patterns and formations.

The double-sided display enables visitors to see the fish when they enter and leave, OdySea said.

What else is new in the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale?

All that walking might make a fish lover thirsty. Luckily for coffee addicts, the aquarium is opening its new Starbucks location this weekend.

The Reefs of the World exhibit is also new. OdySea’s announcement described it as “a breathtaking spectacle that highlights the stunning diversity of coral ecosystems.” The display, which has over 100 species of coral and colorful fish, gives visitors a close view of the unique patterns and structures of different types of corals.

“We are thrilled to have these magnificent new exhibits at OdySea Aquarium,” OdySea President Greg Charbeneau said in a statement.

“We are dedicated to providing our guests with fascinating and immersive experiences,” he said. “These new exhibits, along with the new Starbucks, give all guests even more reasons to visit OdySea Aquarium for the first time — or the 100th time.”

