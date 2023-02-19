Museum of Illusions to debut in Scottsdale in March

PHOENIX — The Museum of Illusions announced it is bringing its experiential illusions and exhibits as a permanent location to Scottsdale this March.

The museum will be alongside OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland in the Arizona Boardwalk off Via de Ventura Boulevard and Loop 101.

It will offer visual and educational displays designed to tease the senses and bring out the playful side in guests of all ages, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Museum of Illusions to Scottsdale, which is an ideal city for such an engaging and new museum concept,” Director of Sales and Marketing Stacy Stec said in the release.

“This city has a buzzing scene and provides the perfect landscape for the expansion of the museum’s U.S. presence. We are confident that people of all ages will love seeing and experiencing the museum’s unique illusions, exhibits and immersive rooms.”

There will be more than 60 exhibits that will have holograms, stereograms and optical illusions. Visitors can learn about vision, perception and the human brain, as well as experience how science can trick the human eye and mind.

“We’ve carefully and thoughtfully designed this museum to provide an educational experience that will leave guests feeling inspired long after they leave,” Stec said in the release.

There will be classic exhibits as well as never-before-seen ones that include walking on walls in the Rotated Room, defying gravity in the Tilted Room and appearing to grow and shrink in the Ames Room.

Head online for tickets and more information.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.