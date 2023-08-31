Northbound Interstate 17 lanes reopens near Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened near Bethany Home Road after a crash shut it down Wednesday night.

The closure went into effect around 9:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

The southbound lanes were unaffected.

