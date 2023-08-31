Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound Interstate 17 lanes reopens near Bethany Home Road

Aug 30, 2023, 9:52 PM | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 5:50 am

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened near Bethany Home Road after a crash shut it down Wednesday night.

The closure went into effect around 9:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

The southbound lanes were unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs partners with Phoenix company for lower priced medications

A virtual wellness company based in Phoenix just got the green light from a company founded by a famous "Shark Tank" judge.

6 hours ago

Spine image...

Brandon Gray

Glendale hospital enhances spinal fusion procedures with GPS-guided robotic arm

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus has expanded its surgical robots with the addition of a GPS-guided robotic arm for spinal procedures. 

6 hours ago

A new sustainable townhome community equipped with smart home technology is now open in the Phoenix...

SuElen Rivera

Sustainable townhomes open in Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia

A new sustainable townhome community equipped with smart home technology in the Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia recently welcomed its first residents.

6 hours ago

pedestrian car crash in North Phoenix cop car...

Wills Rice

Phoenix detectives arrest 3 in adult abuse case at hospital

Phoenix detectives arrested three adults on Wednesday for their involvement in the abuse of an adult quadriplegic patient at a hospital.

6 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)...

Wills Rice

Juvenile male shot walking home from school in Mesa

A juvenile male was shot in the shoulder walking home with his friends from school in Mesa on Wednesday, authorities said.

1 day ago

(A New Leaf screenshot)...

Wills Rice

Valley Partnership selects local advocacy group for 2023 community project

Valley Partnership selected A New Leaf, an advocacy group centered around responsible development, as its 2023 community project.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Northbound Interstate 17 lanes reopens near Bethany Home Road