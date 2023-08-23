Close
Driver suspected of impairment crashes into Phoenix house, killing man inside

Aug 23, 2023, 1:00 PM

Booking photo of Aaron Johns, who allegedly drove into a house in Phoenix on Aug. 23, 2023, killing...

Aaron Johns allegedly drove into a house in Phoenix on Aug. 23, 2023, killing a resident. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man was arrested after allegedly driving into a Phoenix home early Wednesday while impaired, killing a person who was inside.

Officers responded to a house near 31st Drive and Southern Avenue around 1 a.m. and found Jose Martinez Aguirre, 66, trapped under a vehicle, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The Phoenix Fire Department extricated Martinez Aguirre and took him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to ABC15, Martinez Aguirre was sleeping alone downstairs while everybody else in the house was upstairs.

The driver, 38-year-old Aaron Johns, remained at the scene.

Police said Johns apparently lost control of his vehicle while driving east on Wayland Drive and crashed into the residence at 31st Drive.

“Martinez Aguirre was inside of the home when the collision occurred, at which time he was trapped under Johns’ vehicle,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release. “Impairment was determined to be a factor in the collision.”

Johns was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of manslaughter.

