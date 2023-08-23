Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police seeking vehicle in fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Aug 23, 2023, 7:12 AM

view of area where pedestrian was killed...

A woman died Tuesday after she was hit by a vehicle near Northern and 27th avenues in Phoenix. (Google Earth Photo)

(Google Earth Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are searching for the vehicle connected to a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call near 27th and Northern avenues around 5 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 49-year-old Connie Oliver in the road with serious injuries.

Oliver was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

