ARIZONA NEWS

I-17, US 60, Loop 303 are this weekend’s metro Phoenix freeway closures

Aug 11, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three metro Phoenix freeways, including Interstate 17, are set to have closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

What freeways are closed?

In north Phoenix, northbound I-17 will be closed from Thunderbird Road to Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road will be closed.

In Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Greenfield Road to Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for lane striping work.

The westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Power Road, Superstition Springs Boulevard and Higley Road will be closed.

In the north Valley, westbound Loop 303 will be closed from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Way from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for a new interchange project.

Eastbound Loop 303 will be closed from Lake Pleasant Way to I-17 from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for the same project.

What are the other restrictions?

In Tempe, eastbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to three lanes from 32nd to 40th streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction.

The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed, as will the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th, 32nd and 40th streets.

Also, the westbound U.S. 60 ramp to westbound I-10 near the Broadway Curve project will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction.

The westbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Rural Road and westbound off-ramp at Priest Drive will also be closed.

Finally, the eastbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be narrowed to two lanes in north Phoenix from Seventh to 16th streets from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights for a wall construction project.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting "TRAFFIC" to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

