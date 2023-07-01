PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs announced funding of over $1.5 million to help two police departments combat border-related crimes on Friday.

“Challenges experienced at the border do not stay at the border, and it’s important that every county is well equipped to prevent harmful activities from reaching their community,” Hobbs said in a statement.

Money will go to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Hobbs worked closely with both departments to identify exactly what they needed — and how the money can help.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes highlighted his gratitude during a meeting with Hobbs, County Supervisor James Gregory and other law enforcement officials.

“The funding that is coming, $1.5 million, doesn’t even actually include the other $600,000 that Governor Hobbs’ office appropriated to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office only about a month ago,” Rhodes said.

Yavapai County is getting $578,452 for its prosecution and imprisonment fund. The sheriff’s office will also receive $500,000 specifically for its anti-drug and human trafficking fund.

Half a million dollars will also help Prescott Valley Police Department.

“Thank you Governor Hobbs for the support you have provided to us,” Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer said in a press release. “It goes a long way and it means a lot.”

The $581,416.50 going to Prescott law enforcement will do more than just help officers, Ticer said. He hopes it will also make his community feel safer.

Ticer said he wants those in Prescott to know law enforcement officials have the “support, resources and dollars” to combat border-related crimes that victimize people throughout Arizona.

Hobbs has high hopes. “I am pleased to announce this funding in partnership with local law enforcement and look forward to continuing the work to create a safer Arizona for everyone,” she said.

