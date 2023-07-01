Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Hobbs grants $1.5 million to police departments in Northern Arizona

Jun 30, 2023, 7:34 PM

northern Arizona police to get $1.5 million in funding...

Governor Katie Hobbs hugs her twin sister at a rally to celebrate earning the governor role in the 2022 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs announced funding of over $1.5 million to help two police departments combat border-related crimes on Friday.

“Challenges experienced at the border do not stay at the border, and it’s important that every county is well equipped to prevent harmful activities from reaching their community,” Hobbs said in a statement.

Money will go to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Hobbs worked closely with both departments to identify exactly what they needed — and how the money can help.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes highlighted his gratitude during a meeting with Hobbs, County Supervisor James Gregory and other law enforcement officials.

“The funding that is coming, $1.5 million, doesn’t even actually include the other $600,000 that Governor Hobbs’ office appropriated to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office only about a month ago,” Rhodes said.

RELATED STORIES

Yavapai County is getting $578,452 for its prosecution and imprisonment fund. The sheriff’s office will also receive $500,000 specifically for its anti-drug and human trafficking fund.

Half a million dollars will also help Prescott Valley Police Department.

“Thank you Governor Hobbs for the support you have provided to us,” Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer said in a press release. “It goes a long way and it means a lot.”

The $581,416.50 going to Prescott law enforcement will do more than just help officers, Ticer said. He hopes it will also make his community feel safer.

Ticer said he wants those in Prescott to know law enforcement officials have the “support, resources and dollars” to combat border-related crimes that victimize people throughout Arizona.

Hobbs has high hopes. “I am pleased to announce this funding in partnership with local law enforcement and look forward to continuing the work to create a safer Arizona for everyone,” she said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Event 10 year anniversary...

Serena O'Sullivan

Prescott remembrance event commemorates 10th anniversary of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy

Prescott honored 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots, firefighters who lost their lives 10 years ago in the Yarnell Hill fire tragedy, on Friday.

20 hours ago

State Farm Stadium Gold Cup soccer arrests 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police arrest five people after State Farm Stadium brawl on Thursday

Two people were arrested for a State Farm Stadium brawl after Thursday's soccer matches between Qatar and Honduras plus Mexico and Haiti.

20 hours ago

power outages in east Valley near fire...

Serena O'Sullivan

Number of East Phoenix residents with no power drops from around 1,000 to 300

Earlier this afternoon, over 1,000 residents experienced power outages Friday evening while a community fire burned in east Phoenix.

20 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Fire flares up in East Phoenix community, burning trees and small buildings

Homes and trees are burst into flames early Friday afternoon. The flames quickly split into two separate fires. Stay tuned for updates.

20 hours ago

File photo of Phoenix, Arizona crime scene. A man died Thursday, June 29, 2023, after getting hit b...

KTAR.com

Man dies after getting hit by SUV while he stood in downtown Phoenix street

A man died Thursday night after getting hit by an SUV on Jefferson Street in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

20 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs budget...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs executive orders focusing on school building safety

Gov. Hobbs signed a pair of executive orders Thursday that will focus on better securing buildings and updating guidelines statewide. 

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Gov. Hobbs grants $1.5 million to police departments in Northern Arizona