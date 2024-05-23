Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego launches bid for final term

May 23, 2024, 8:12 AM | Updated: 8:58 am

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego launces bid for reelection...

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on Thursday, May 23, 2024, launched her bid for a final term, aiming to build on her achievements over the past five years. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on Thursday launched her bid for a final term, aiming to build on her achievements over the past five years.

The announcement for Gallego comes as she continues to focus on key initiatives such as economic development, infrastructure improvement and community safety.

“We have accomplish so much over the last five years, from creating good-paying manufacturing jobs that don’t necessarily require a four-year degree to building the infrastructure we need to protect our water supply,” Gallego said in a press release.

“But there’s so much more to do. I’m asking voters to work with me for four more years to build Phoenix’s future and continue to create a city that works for everyone.”

Her reelection campaign launched with $1.25 million in cash on-hand.

There were no other official candidates for position.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego’s political journey

Gallego assumed office of mayor of Phoenix in March 2019 after defeating Daniel Valenzuela in the general runoff election. She ran for reelection the next year and won in the November 2020 general election.

She had previously been the District 8 representative on the Phoenix City Council from 2013 to 2018.

Mayoral elections in the city of Phoenix are nonpartisan, although Gallego is a member of the Democratic party.

The general election is on Nov. 5.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Katie Hobbs believes Secure the Border Act would drive businesses out of Arizona

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs believes the Secure the Border Act would drive businesses out of Arizona if passed.

26 minutes ago

Anti trust lawsuit filed against live nation...

KTAR.com

Arizona joins major antitrust lawsuit seeking split between Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Arizona joined a lawsuit against Live Nation, owner of Ticketmaster, alleging the companies monopolized the live entertainment industry.

2 hours ago

Ruben Gallego maintains a lead over Kari Lake in the race for U.S. Senate in Arizona, according to ...

KTAR.com

Ruben Gallego maintains big lead over Kari Lake in race for Arizona US Senate seat, poll says

The race in Arizona to replace Kyrsten Sinema in the U.S. Senate continues to favor Ruben Gallego over Kari Lake, according to a poll released Thursday.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Remembering the meaning behind Memorial Day

Jim Sharpe takes a look back in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary and reflects on the true meaning behind Memorial Day. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

A 17-year-old girl died on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, after a morning collision in Peoria. (Peoria Po...

KTAR.com

17-year-old girl dies after morning collision in Peoria

A teenage girl died on Wednesday following a morning collision in Peoria, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego launches bid for final term