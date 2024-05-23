Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego launches bid for final term

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on Thursday launched her bid for a final term, aiming to build on her achievements over the past five years.

The announcement for Gallego comes as she continues to focus on key initiatives such as economic development, infrastructure improvement and community safety.

“We have accomplish so much over the last five years, from creating good-paying manufacturing jobs that don’t necessarily require a four-year degree to building the infrastructure we need to protect our water supply,” Gallego said in a press release.

“But there’s so much more to do. I’m asking voters to work with me for four more years to build Phoenix’s future and continue to create a city that works for everyone.”

Her reelection campaign launched with $1.25 million in cash on-hand.

There were no other official candidates for position.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego’s political journey

Gallego assumed office of mayor of Phoenix in March 2019 after defeating Daniel Valenzuela in the general runoff election. She ran for reelection the next year and won in the November 2020 general election.

She had previously been the District 8 representative on the Phoenix City Council from 2013 to 2018.

Mayoral elections in the city of Phoenix are nonpartisan, although Gallego is a member of the Democratic party.

The general election is on Nov. 5.

