Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Ruben Gallego maintains big lead over Kari Lake in race for Arizona US Senate seat, poll says

May 23, 2024, 8:58 AM

Ruben Gallego maintains a lead over Kari Lake in the race for U.S. Senate in Arizona, according to ...

Ruben Gallego maintains a lead over Kari Lake in the race for U.S. Senate in Arizona, according to a May 23, 2024, poll. (Getty Images Photos)

(Getty Images Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The race in Arizona to replace Kyrsten Sinema in the U.S. Senate continues to favor Ruben Gallego over Kari Lake, according to a poll released Thursday.

Gallego, the congressman and presumed Democratic nominee, leads Lake by 10 percentage points — 46% to 36% — in the poll by Noble Predictive Insights (NPI).

NPI’s last poll, released in February, also had Gallego with a 10-percentage-point lead over Lake. That poll was conducted before Sinema announced she would not seek reelection.

Why is Ruben Gallego leading Kari Lake in polling for US Senate?

NPI CEO Mike Noble told KTAR News 92.3 FM that Gallego has a better standing with Democrats than Lake does with Republicans at this point.

RELATED STORIES

The poll found that 84% of Democrats would pick Gallego, while 71% of Republicans would vote for Lake. Conversely, 15% of Republicans said they’d vote for Gallego with only 7% of Democrats electing for Lake as their choice.

“Democrats are very much united around Ruben,” Noble said. “There’s not a lot of crossover vote there and there’s not many undecided but among Lake’s space, Republicans are getting almost double the amount of crossover vote that Ruben’s showing.”

Gallego continues to lead with independents, leading Lake 42% to 26%. NPI’s February poll had Gallego up 45% to 27%.

“Ruben Gallego’s lead in the general election, especially among independents, highlights the challenges Lake would face in a broader contest,” Noble said.

Could Kari Lake be beaten in the Republican primary?

Lake is still the likely Republican nominee, but her support among her party for the primary has been decreasing.

February’s poll had Lake with 54% GOP support, which has since dropped to 46%, according to Thursday’s poll.

Lake’s challenger, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, has maintained 21% support among Republicans.

Arizona’s primary election is slated for July 30.

“It’s not that Mark Lamb is unpopular among Republicans, they just prefer Lake as their nominee for now,” Noble said. “Being liked is half the battle and Lamb has the edge over Lake there. He just needs to change up his strategy to make a good enough case for himself.”

How was the U.S. Senate poll conducted?

The online opt-in survey panel was conducted May 7-14 from a statewide registered voter sample.

The size was 1,003 registered voters with a margin of error of 3%.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Katie Hobbs believes Secure the Border Act would drive businesses out of Arizona

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs believes the Secure the Border Act would drive businesses out of Arizona if passed.

5 minutes ago

Anti trust lawsuit filed against live nation...

KTAR.com

Arizona joins major antitrust lawsuit seeking split between Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Arizona joined a lawsuit against Live Nation, owner of Ticketmaster, alleging the companies monopolized the live entertainment industry.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Remembering the meaning behind Memorial Day

Jim Sharpe takes a look back in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary and reflects on the true meaning behind Memorial Day. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego launces bid for reelection...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego launches bid for final term

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on Thursday launched her bid for a final term, aiming to build on her achievements over the past five years. 

4 hours ago

A 17-year-old girl died on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, after a morning collision in Peoria. (Peoria Po...

KTAR.com

17-year-old girl dies after morning collision in Peoria

A teenage girl died on Wednesday following a morning collision in Peoria, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Ruben Gallego maintains big lead over Kari Lake in race for Arizona US Senate seat, poll says