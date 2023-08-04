Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler
Aug 4, 2023, 6:40 AM | Updated: 6:41 am
PHOENIX — A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday night, authorities said.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 8:30 p.m. at a residence at Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road, the Chandler Police Department said.
The caller said a woman had been shot by a man at the home, police said.
When officers arrived, two people exited the residence unharmed.
Police entered the home and found 45-year-old Michelle Hicks and 49-year-old Rafael Quezada dead.
Investigators determined Quezada fatally shot Hicks, then fatally shot himself, police said.
A gun was found inside the home by police.
No additional information was available.
