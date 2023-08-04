Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Aug 4, 2023, 6:40 AM | Updated: 6:41 am

caution tape seen in front of a home...

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 8:30 p.m. at a residence at Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road, the Chandler Police Department said.

The caller said a woman had been shot by a man at the home, police said.

RELATED STORIES

When officers arrived, two people exited the residence unharmed.

Police entered the home and found 45-year-old Michelle Hicks and 49-year-old Rafael Quezada dead.

Investigators determined Quezada fatally shot Hicks, then fatally shot himself, police said.

A gun was found inside the home by police.

No additional information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning families opting into the state’s rapidly growing u...

Kevin Stone

Arizona attorney general warns parents that school voucher program is ‘buyer-beware situation’

Mayes also said she’s worried about the potential for fraud in the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program.

7 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Northbound I-17 in north Phoenix among 5 weekend freeway closures

An Interstate 17 closure in north Phoenix is one of five Valley freeways that will have closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

7 hours ago

(Frutilandia photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Valley dessert restaurant Frutilandia opens its 2nd Phoenix location

Latin dessert chain Frutilandia opened its ninth store on July 29. Visitors can order a Unicorn's Dream, Dulce Churro Milkshake and more.

7 hours ago

left is group band and right is Stewart...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 4-6

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a concert, the farmers markets or a museum.

7 hours ago

a judge gavel on the desk...

KTAR.com

Man caught with drugs at Arizona-Mexico border sentenced to over 3 years in prison

A man caught with drugs at the Arizona-Mexico border was sentenced to over three years in prison last week, authorities said.

1 day ago

Kristen Kindl, Living Collections Coordinator at the Desert Botanical Garden, examines a damaged sa...

Associated Press

Saguaro cacti, fruit trees and other plants are also stressed by Phoenix’s extended extreme heat

After recording the warmest monthly average temperature for any U.S. city ever in July, Phoenix is poised to climb back up to dangerously high temperatures this week. That could mean trouble not just for people but for some plants, too.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler