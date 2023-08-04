Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

PHOENIX — A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 8:30 p.m. at a residence at Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road, the Chandler Police Department said.

The caller said a woman had been shot by a man at the home, police said.

When officers arrived, two people exited the residence unharmed.

Police entered the home and found 45-year-old Michelle Hicks and 49-year-old Rafael Quezada dead.

Investigators determined Quezada fatally shot Hicks, then fatally shot himself, police said.

A gun was found inside the home by police.

No additional information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.