PHOENIX — The two people whose bodies were found in a south Phoenix apartment Monday night apparently died in a murder-suicide incident, authorities said Friday.

Evidence suggests that Clifford Neuman, 41, killed 59-year-old Charlotte Boustan before killing himself, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police didn’t report a cause of death.

Officers responded to the scene on Central Avenue south of Baseline Road around 11:35 p.m. Monday after an employee at the complex found a body in one of the apartments.

The officers located a man and woman dead inside the unit.

Investigators at the scene were not able to determine if the victims suffered trauma, police said.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

