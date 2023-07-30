Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona company pays $600K to settle false postal-fee claims

Jul 30, 2023, 6:30 AM

Post office box...

A U.S. Postal Service drop box (Getty Images).

(Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Plexus Worldwide, an Arizona-based company that directly markets health and wellness products, agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve allegations that the company violated the federal False Claims Act, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The allegations centered on Plexus underpaying postage to the U.S. Postal Service. According to the release, Plexus provided mail for delivery with postage that was calculated with attributes not associated with the items mailed. The United States also alleged that Plexus mailed other items with re-used postage.

RELATED STORIES

Plexus also admitted that systems and controls were lacking, resulting in duplicate postage and in payments that understated the postage due.

According to the allegations, the postage Plexus affixed to the mailed items represented that postage had been appropriately paid, when in fact, it had not, and the misrepresentations facilitated Plexus’ underpayment or non-payment of postage.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the case was handled by the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit of the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

“It has always delivered mail through snow and rain and heat and ‘gloom of night’; during the pandemic it delivered free masks to protect our nation; and it increasingly connects our fellow citizens with access to the ballot box for local, state and federal elections.

“It is therefore incumbent on all businesses to pay their fair share to support this integral means of communication,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona, Gary M. Restaino.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

CapRock Partners recently completed the first phase of its 3.4 million-square-foot logistics park i...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Developer close to building out huge Phoenix industrial park along Loop 202

A manufacturer has signed on to a massive logistics park at the northeast corner of 59th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

10 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Vehicle fire on southbound Loop 101 shuts down traffic near State Route 51 interchange

Drivers heading west on the Loop 101 are facing Saturday night slowdowns due to a fiery vehicle crash blocking all but the HOV lane.

1 day ago

short-term rental owners in Cave Creek, Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Cave Creek holds short-term rental owners accountable with public health and safety law

A new Cave Creek town ordinance that passed in mid-July will hold short-term rental owners in the area accountable with penalties and fees.

1 day ago

Indoor pickleball courts called Picklemall...

Serena O'Sullivan

Picklemall waiving pickleball game fees for grand opening at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe

There will be 16 pickleball playing courts at Picklemall, an indoor sports facility that will officially open in Tempe on Saturday.

1 day ago

sledgehammer killer from arizona gets 12 years...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s sledgehammer killer gets 12 years in the slammer

Anthony William Delgado, 28, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The admitted sledgehammer killer was sentenced to prison.

1 day ago

Phoenix heat wave cars hot...

KTAR.com

Phoenix heat wave abating as monsoon churns the Southwest

A historic heat wave that baked the U.S. Southwest and set high temperature records this summer is beginning to abate as the monsoon arrives.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Arizona company pays $600K to settle false postal-fee claims