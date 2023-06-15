Close
U.S. attorney general to visit Minneapolis for ‘civil rights matter’ announcement

Jun 15, 2023, 12:56 PM

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys in W...

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Two years after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd's death, Garland will be in Minneapolis on Friday, June 16, “on a civil rights matter.” DOJ spokeswoman Dena Iverson on Thursday, June 15, declined to say if the police department investigation will be the subject of the news conference at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Two years after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department following the killing of George Floyd, Attorney General Merrick Garland is visiting Minneapolis to make an announcement in “a civil rights matter.”

Justice Department and city officials declined on Thursday to confirm that Friday’s news conference at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis is to announce findings of that police department investigation. But a Justice Department advisory said Garland will be joined by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Brian O’Hara and others. Also, a link to a Justice Department public webinar scheduled for Friday afternoon has the heading, “DOJ Presentation for MPD Investigative Findings.”

The “pattern or practice” investigation was May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd. The Black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe then went limp as Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

The killing was recorded by a bystander and sparked months of mass protests as part of a broader national reckoning over racial injustice.

The federal investigation concerns whether the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing. Such investigations typically look at the use of force by officers, including force used during protests, and whether the department engages in discriminatory practices. The investigation also was expected to assess the way the department handled misconduct allegations and how it held officers accountable.

signed the agreement in March.

The state investigation, which concluded in April 2022, found “significant racial disparities with respect to officers’ use of force, traffic stops, searches, citations, and arrests.” And it criticized “an organizational culture where some officers and supervisors use racist, misogynistic, and disrespectful language with impunity.”

Lucero said the legally binding agreement requires the city and the police department to make “transformational changes” to fix the organizational culture of the force, and that it could serve as a model for how cities, police departments and community members elsewhere work to stop race-based policing.

The federal investigation could prompt a separate but similar court-enforceable agreement, operate under consent decrees for alleged civil rights violations.

Floyd, 46, was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market. He struggled with police when they tried to put him in a squad car, and they put the handcuffed man on the ground instead. As Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck, J. Alexander Kueng held Floyd’s back, Thomas Lane held Floyd’s feet and Tou Thao kept bystanders back.

Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years for murder. He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years in that case. He is serving the sentences concurrently at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

Lane and Kueng have since pleaded guilty to a state count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, and in exchange counts of aiding and abetting murder were dropped.

Lane, who is white, is serving his 2 1/2-year federal sentence at a facility in Colorado. He is serving a three-year state sentence at the same time. Kueng, who is Black, is serving a three-year federal sentence in Ohio, while also serving a 3 1/2-year state sentence.

Thao, who is Hmong American, got a 3 1/2-year federal sentence. The judge in the state case found him guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter in May. Thao had said it “would be lying” to have pleaded guilty, and he agreed to let the judge decide the case. The judge set sentencing for Aug. 7.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

