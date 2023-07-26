Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Missing Glendale girl Alicia Navarro found safe in Montana 4 years after disappearance

Jul 26, 2023, 3:20 PM | Updated: 5:07 pm

Alicia Navarro. (Glendale Police Department Photo)

(Glendale Police Department Photo)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Alicia Navarro, the Glendale girl who went missing four years ago, has been safely located in Montana, authorities said Wednesday.

The Glendale Police Department said Navarro, now 18, was found in good health in a town about 40 miles from the Canadian border this week after she walked into a police department and asked to be taken off a missing person’s list.

“We are confident that the person that we are talking with and are dealing with is indeed Alicia Navarro,” Glendale Police spokesman Jose Santiago said during a press conference.

Navarro was 14 when she disappeared from her family home in the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 2019.

Police said Navarro went to authorities on her own and has been extremely cooperative. Navarro is still in Montana, police said.

RELATED STORIES

“I still think it’s really early in her healing process as to where she wants to stay and that’s certainly up to her and we will help her in any way possible to make sure that she is in her best situation and the most comfortable that she could possibly be,” Glendale Police Lt. Scott Waite said.

There was no clear indication why Navarro, who has autism but is high functioning, would leave without notice.

A day after her disappearance, Navarro’s mother, Jessica Nuñez, found a note on top of Navarro’s desk. The note read: “I ran away. I will be back. I swear. I’m sorry.”

An emotional Nuñez posted a video Wednesday, saying it was a miracle her daughter was located and said she had only heard of the news an hour before police notified the public.

“The important thing is that she is alive,” Nuñez said.

Nuñez and police have previously said her disappearance could be linked to friends she met online.

Navarro won’t face charges in connection to her disappearance, according to police.

Police said an investigation into Navarro’s situation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks another daily heat record, also ties mark for most 115-degree days in a year

Phoenix broke another daily heat record on Wednesday and made some more history in the process.

17 hours ago

Homeless person offered shelter services during the cleanup of the zone...

SuElen Rivera

Progress on the Zone cleanup in Phoenix is steady but slow, official says

In downtown Phoenix, progress is slow but steady as city officials scour the streets where the Zone homeless encampment has grown over the years.

17 hours ago

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)...

Jim Sharpe

Can Gen Z’s bad tipping habits be the tipping point on too many tip asks?

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe is hoping Gen Z's poor tipping habits will help balance out some unnecessary asks for gratuity.

17 hours ago

File image of the Arizona State Capitol. A body was found Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023, on the ...

KTAR.com

Body found on grounds of Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix; DPS investigating

A body was found Wednesday morning on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan will conclude his career with 37 years in law enforcement...

KTAR.com

Chandler Police chief to retire in January after 10 years leading the department

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan announced Tuesday he will retire in January after leading the department for 10 years.

17 hours ago

A cement truck rolled over on a freeway ramp near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wedne...

KTAR.com

Nurse stops to help, puts tourniquet on driver after cement truck crashes near Phoenix airport

A nurse who stopped to provide treatment may have saved the driver's life after a cement truck crashed near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Missing Glendale girl Alicia Navarro found safe in Montana 4 years after disappearance