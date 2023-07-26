PHOENIX — Alicia Navarro, the Glendale girl who went missing four years ago, has been safely located in Montana, authorities said Wednesday.

The Glendale Police Department said Navarro, now 18, was found in good health in a town about 40 miles from the Canadian border this week after she walked into a police department and asked to be taken off a missing person’s list.

“We are confident that the person that we are talking with and are dealing with is indeed Alicia Navarro,” Glendale Police spokesman Jose Santiago said during a press conference.

Navarro was 14 when she disappeared from her family home in the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 2019.

Police said Navarro went to authorities on her own and has been extremely cooperative. Navarro is still in Montana, police said.

“I still think it’s really early in her healing process as to where she wants to stay and that’s certainly up to her and we will help her in any way possible to make sure that she is in her best situation and the most comfortable that she could possibly be,” Glendale Police Lt. Scott Waite said.

There was no clear indication why Navarro, who has autism but is high functioning, would leave without notice.

A day after her disappearance, Navarro’s mother, Jessica Nuñez, found a note on top of Navarro’s desk. The note read: “I ran away. I will be back. I swear. I’m sorry.”

An emotional Nuñez posted a video Wednesday, saying it was a miracle her daughter was located and said she had only heard of the news an hour before police notified the public.

“The important thing is that she is alive,” Nuñez said.

Nuñez and police have previously said her disappearance could be linked to friends she met online.

Navarro won’t face charges in connection to her disappearance, according to police.

Police said an investigation into Navarro’s situation is ongoing.

