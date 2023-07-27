Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix area trails last year’s pace for heat-associated deaths, but investigations surge

Jul 27, 2023, 4:35 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

People seeking shelter from the heat rest at the First Congregational United Church of Christ cooling center on July 14, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. As of July 22, 25 heat-related deaths were confirmed this year in Maricopa County.

PHOENIX – Despite the ongoing wave of excessive heat, metro Phoenix is trailing last year’s pace for heat-associated deaths.

However, the number cases under investigation is surging, according to Valley health officials.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 heat-associated deaths this year, according to the latest weekly report, which runs through Saturday (July 22), 29 weeks into the year.

That was up seven from the previous week, but it was behind the 38 heat-associated deaths identified at the same point in 2022.

RELATED STORIES

How many Valley deaths are under investigation for heat association?

The county was investigating 69 cases as of July 15, but that spiked to 249 last week, nearly equal to the 256 from this time last year.

A record 425 heat-associated deaths were recorded in the Valley in 2022, a 25% increase from the previous year.

Breaking down the data on heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County

A closer breakdown shows about a third of this year’s 25 heat-associated deaths were people age 75 and older.

Twenty of the deaths, or 80% of the total, were the result of outdoor heat exposure. Of the five indoor deaths, air conditioning wasn’t working in four cases and wasn’t being used in the other.

The homeless population accounts for 36% of the Phoenix area’s heat-associated deaths so far this year.

Heat-caused vs. heat-related

The county classifies heat-associated deaths in two ways: “heat-caused” or “heat-related.”

Heat-caused is used when heat is listed as a direct cause in the death certificate. Heat-related is for when heat exposure is mentioned in the death certificate but not as a direct contributor.

Of this year’s heat-associated deaths, 18 are classified as heat-caused and seven are heat-related.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Food...

Brandon Gray

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week returning with over 80 establishments participating

The 10-day Fall Arizona Restaurant Week is returning this September.

5 hours ago

Chandler City Hall...

Brandon Gray

New food hall, entertainment space coming to downtown Chandler

The city of Chandler has started the development phase for a new dining hall space on a  downtown property at the southwest corner of Chicago and Oregon streets.

5 hours ago

Jurassic World Live...

Brandon Gray

Jurassic World Live Tour: Get ready for action-packed show at Footprint Center this weekend

Jurassic World will come to life with its live action-packed show this weekend at the Footprint Center. 

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Ave.

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man who suffers from medical conditions which may become exaggerated in extreme heat.

1 day ago

Monsoon storm in Phoenix, Arizona...

KTAR.com

Thousands lose power as metro Phoenix gets first true monsoon storm of season

Monsoon season in metro Phoenix finally arrived when the first storm bringing rain, dust and heavy winds engulfed the capital city Wednesday night.

1 day ago

Police tape...

KTAR.com

Man dead after being stuck by semi-truck at Buckeye Fry’s grocery store parking lot

A elderly man is dead after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday in the parking lot of a Fry's Food Store in Buckeye.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Phoenix area trails last year’s pace for heat-associated deaths, but investigations surge