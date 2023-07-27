PHOENIX – Despite the ongoing wave of excessive heat, metro Phoenix is trailing last year’s pace for heat-associated deaths.

However, the number cases under investigation is surging, according to Valley health officials.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 heat-associated deaths this year, according to the latest weekly report, which runs through Saturday (July 22), 29 weeks into the year.

That was up seven from the previous week, but it was behind the 38 heat-associated deaths identified at the same point in 2022.

How many Valley deaths are under investigation for heat association?

The county was investigating 69 cases as of July 15, but that spiked to 249 last week, nearly equal to the 256 from this time last year.

A record 425 heat-associated deaths were recorded in the Valley in 2022, a 25% increase from the previous year.

Breaking down the data on heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County

A closer breakdown shows about a third of this year’s 25 heat-associated deaths were people age 75 and older.

Twenty of the deaths, or 80% of the total, were the result of outdoor heat exposure. Of the five indoor deaths, air conditioning wasn’t working in four cases and wasn’t being used in the other.

The homeless population accounts for 36% of the Phoenix area’s heat-associated deaths so far this year.

Heat-caused vs. heat-related

The county classifies heat-associated deaths in two ways: “heat-caused” or “heat-related.”

Heat-caused is used when heat is listed as a direct cause in the death certificate. Heat-related is for when heat exposure is mentioned in the death certificate but not as a direct contributor.

Of this year’s heat-associated deaths, 18 are classified as heat-caused and seven are heat-related.

