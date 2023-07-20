PHOENIX — With extreme heat plaguing Phoenix, a local fire official is stressing the importance of staying safe when heading out of the home.

“The message we want to get out to the community about being safe in this extreme heat is not being complacent about it,” Assistant Fire Chief Tim Price told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.

As the Excessive Heat Warning continues, #PHXFire is prepared ❗

⚠️ Avoid outdoor activities

⚠️ Stay hydrated

⚠️ Check on vulnerable family and neighbors

Learn more: https://t.co/MOCfKcT6br — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 19, 2023

Some things residents and visitors can do is stay hydrated, acclimate themselves to the heat, and take chances to get heat relief before it’s too late, Price said.

Other ways to prevent a heat-related illness from evolving include plenty of rest, proper nutrition and staying cool.

Price turned to his experience as a firefighter, noting that whenever he becomes aware that his heart rate has increased, he can piece together it’s because he is inside a burning building — and the temperature has soared.

“It’s only because I’m hot, you know? And those are pretty alarming signs that you need to start cooling yourself down,” Price said.

In addition to spreading safety messages, the Phoenix Fire Department also has its Community Assistance Program that provides crisis intervention and victim assistance.

All engines, squads and rescues come with ice packs, IV bags and blankets, which fire personnel use to place underneath patients found lying on the street that require treatment.

CAP units are available to provide 24-hour assistance to those in need throughout the Phoenix area.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.