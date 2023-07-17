Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

US Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona says more needs to be done amid rising global temps

Jul 17, 2023, 9:22 AM | Updated: 10:02 am

(Getty Images photos)...

(Getty Images photos)

(Getty Images photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — As temperatures surpass record-breaking numbers, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona believes more needs to be done to take care of the planet.

“When I went into space four times I could see how thin the atmosphere is over this planet,” Kelly, a former astronaut, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“It’s as thin as a contact lens on an eyeball, and we’ve got to do a better job taking care of it.”

Kelly’s comments come as a heat wave in Phoenix is expected to tie the record (18 days) Monday for most consecutive days of above 110-degree heat.

RELATED STORIES

An excessive heat warning, which started July 1 and has been extended multiple times, is expected to the last through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We are suffering a heatwave here in Arizona. It is typically very hot in the summer. This is obviously dangerous to seniors and folks who are living on the streets,” he said.

Kelly said in some cases, extreme heat should be treated as a natural disaster. While extreme heat is not currently on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s list of major disaster qualifying events, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego introduced a bill in June to add it.

The senator touted other ways businesses in Arizona continue to combat climate change.

“We’ve got to continue to work toward reducing the amount of carbon dioxide we’re putting into the atmosphere. We’re taking some steps here in Arizona,” Kelly said.

He credited lithium-ion battery recycling company Li-Cycle Corp. and battery cell developer KORE Power for aiding in the transition to renewable energy and solar power.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/APS)...

Danny Shapiro

APS customers broke power demand record Saturday when Phoenix hit 118 degrees

Arizona Public Service customers broke a power demand record Saturday with temperatures reaching 118 degrees.

12 hours ago

File photo of a scan card for Powerball selection numbers. While the Powerball jackpot ballooned cl...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store wins $100,000 as jackpot grows to $900 million

While the Powerball jackpot ballooned closer to $1 billion after going unclaimed in Saturday’s drawing, a Phoenix player notched a six-figure prize.

12 hours ago

Charles Sanders, 59, and his dog Babygirl cool off inside the Justa Center, Friday, July 14, 2023, ...

KTAR.com

Phoenix expected to tie record Monday for longest streak of days at 110 degrees or hotter

Phoenix is expected to tie its record with an 18th consecutive day reaching at least 110 degrees on Monday – and meteorologists don’t see the streak ending anytime soon.

12 hours ago

A child is dead and an adult female is in extremely critical condition after an apartment caught on...

KTAR.com

Mother of young boy killed in Phoenix fire last week also has died

The mother of a 3-year-old boy killed in an apartment fire in north Phoenix last week has also died, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Phoenix skyline....

Brandon Gray

Funding for youth summer workforce program approved by Maricopa County board

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved more than $2.2 million in funding last week for youth summer workforce jobs. 

12 hours ago

Monster Jam monster truck...

Brandon Gray

Monster Jam returns to Glendale with event at State Farm Stadium

Monster Jam is back in Glendale this fall at State Farm Stadium. 

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

US Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona says more needs to be done amid rising global temps