PHOENIX — As temperatures surpass record-breaking numbers, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona believes more needs to be done to take care of the planet.

“When I went into space four times I could see how thin the atmosphere is over this planet,” Kelly, a former astronaut, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“It’s as thin as a contact lens on an eyeball, and we’ve got to do a better job taking care of it.”

Kelly’s comments come as a heat wave in Phoenix is expected to tie the record (18 days) Monday for most consecutive days of above 110-degree heat.

An excessive heat warning, which started July 1 and has been extended multiple times, is expected to the last through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We are suffering a heatwave here in Arizona. It is typically very hot in the summer. This is obviously dangerous to seniors and folks who are living on the streets,” he said.

Kelly said in some cases, extreme heat should be treated as a natural disaster. While extreme heat is not currently on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s list of major disaster qualifying events, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego introduced a bill in June to add it.

The senator touted other ways businesses in Arizona continue to combat climate change.

“We’ve got to continue to work toward reducing the amount of carbon dioxide we’re putting into the atmosphere. We’re taking some steps here in Arizona,” Kelly said.

He credited lithium-ion battery recycling company Li-Cycle Corp. and battery cell developer KORE Power for aiding in the transition to renewable energy and solar power.

