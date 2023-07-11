PHOENIX — State officials will gather on Tuesday to celebrate a multimillion investment that will support the Chevelon Butte wind farm north of Phoenix.

The AES Corporation, an energy giant, is behind the event. It invested $267 million into the wind farm, the governor’s office said.

The company started phase one of its project to generate affordable renewable energy in early June. The project is located on the Chevelon Butte Ranch in Coconino and Navajo counties. That’s around 20 miles south of Winslow.

The Chevelon Butte project is expected to produce a total of 454 megawatts of wind energy once both phases are fully operational next year, according to an official announcement.

Although phase one is still underway, company officials say it will bring 238 megawatts of clean energy online upon completion.

AES officials expect the project to become fully operational by 2024. By then, the project will provide a whopping 454 megawatts of wind energy, the announcement said.

“Over 800 people will be impacted by direct and indirect jobs associated with building the project, resulting in a vital source of jobs in Coconino and Navajo counties, which jointly host the wind farm,” according to the governor’s office.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.