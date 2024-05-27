Close
ARIZONA NEWS

The Italiano restaurant to open this summer in Scottsdale

May 27, 2024, 5:45 AM

The Italiano, located near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard, will open its doors this summer. It wi...

The Italiano, located near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard, will open its doors this summer. It will be the Maggiore group’s sixth concept restaurant in the Valley. (Mack Media Relations)

(Mack Media Relations)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Another new Italian restaurant from award-winning Chef Joey Maggiore is arriving in Scottsdale.

The Italiano, located near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard, will open its doors for lunch, happy hour and dinner this summer. It will be the group’s sixth concept restaurant in the Valley.

Maggiore, co-founder of The Maggiore Group, is also known for other concepts like Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano, The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker.

“This is going to be our best concept yet! We’re drawing inspiration from every corner of Italy to blend age-old traditions with innovative approaches,” Maggiore said in a press release. “We can’t wait for you to experience our family’s heritage in a new and familiar way.”

Menu items will include classic offerings with traditional red sauce as well as an interactive antipasto cart where diners will have the opportunity to custom build their own plate with more than 30 available options.

The Limoncello cocktail cart and a Zabaione dessert cart are other special featured items.

Spanning across 7,543 square feet, The Italiano will offer traditional indoor seating as well as an indoor patio. Cristina Maggiore, Chef Joey’s wife, leads the interior design for the project.

The restaurant will host hiring events to fill dozens of positions with more information coming later this summer.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

